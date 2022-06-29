Dandee Donut Factory Names Dave Pilarski VP of Operations

The Dandee Donut Factory has named Dave Pilarski its Vice President of Operations. In the role, Dave will lead operations with a focus on company-owned restaurants. Dave will also support incoming franchise owners as Dandee builds their franchise system throughout the Southeast. Dandee is an authentically nostalgic and beloved brand with over forty years of success as a unique diner/donut shop known for it’s handcrafted donuts made the old fashioned way and diner classics cooked to order.

“Dave’s proven throughout his career that he can create and implement the systems and processes needed to carry the company toward success as we step into the future of expanding throughout Florida and the Southeast. His talents and expertise will play a vital role for Dandee as we franchise the brand and continue to provide quality food and service for our guests” says David Zion, Chief Operating Officer of The Dandee Donut Factory. Dave will be responsible for the overall strategic operating plan, driving growth and enhancing Dandee’s revenue delivery infrastructure.

Dave’s held leadership roles for more than 30 years with Max Brenner International, Le Pain Quotidien, Chart House Enterprises, Cosi, and The Cheesecake Factory. As a Senior Operations Executive in the food and beverage industry, he has been instrumental in helping world-class entities grow their markets, revenues, and profitability. As Max Brenner’s Vice president of Global Operations, Dave played a key role in international operations by supporting a worldwide network of 55 franchise sites. While at Le Pain Quotidien, as the Regional Director of Operations, Dave oversaw 17 units with over $28 million in sales and expanded the market footprint from 3 to 19 locations. Dave holds a B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management from Penn State University.