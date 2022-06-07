D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Announces $55K Neighborhood Giveaway Program

As D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches celebrates its 55th year in business, the neighborhood sandwich shop has announced the D’Angelo $55K Neighborhood Giveaway program, giving away $10,000 to five community partner organizations and $1,000 to five lucky voters, totaling $55,000 from D’Angelo.

The voting period begins June 6 and will run through July 24. Participants can vote for their local D’Angelo restaurant and its partnered organization at www.55kgiveaway.com or by scanning the QR codes at each participating restaurant. The D’Angelo restaurants that receive the highest number of votes as of 6/27, 7/5, 7/11, 7/18 and 7/25 will be deemed the weekly winners who will each award a $10,000 donation to their partner organizations. Every time someone submits a vote, they are also automatically entered for one of five voter drawings for $1,000 with winners selected on the same dates as the restaurant winners. Participants can vote once per day throughout the voting period.

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has a long-established dedication to community engagement, with restaurant teams throughout New England forming lasting relationships with guests and local organizations.

“Community is central to who we are and what we do,” says Jim Croteau, Senior Vice President of D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “With D’Angelo having been in business for 55 years in New England, we’re proud of the connections we’ve built with guests and local organizations across the region, and we’re grateful for the chance to give back. Our Team Members have handpicked organizations and causes that matter to their neighborhoods, and we can’t wait to kick off this giveaway and dish out $55,000!”

Building on deep roots in communities and a network of longstanding local connections, Team Members at each participating restaurant were asked to identify an organization in their community to partner with for the program. The organizations chosen include children and family services, recreation, healthcare, housing services, community centers, and many more. A full list of participating restaurants and organizations can be found on the voting page.

“Our restaurants have always been based in community, and we’re thrilled to launch a program that ultimately donates $55,000 to neighborhoods that have supported us for decades,” says Tom Sterrett, President and CEO of D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “This Giveaway provides a great opportunity not only for guests to rally behind their community organizations and enter for a chance to win $1,000, but for D’Angelo to continue its tradition of giving back to the neighborhoods we’re so proud to serve. We hope guests get out and vote, and we can’t wait to see which organizations and guests take home the prizes!”