D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Celebrating National Sandwich Month with BOGO Deal

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, New England’s neighborhood sandwich shop, invites Rewards Members to celebrate National Sandwich Month with an exclusive offer at one of their neighborhood-style sandwich shops found throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

On August 4, all active, registered D’Angelo Rewards Members will get a Buy One Get One Free Sandwich reward automatically loaded onto their accounts so they can celebrate National Sandwich Month with their favorite D’Angelo sandwiches. Guests can redeem the offer through the end of August at participating restaurants.

"At D’Angelo, National Sandwich Month is one of our favorite months of the year - what better way to celebrate than with free sandwiches,” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer at D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “We’re always looking for ways to reward our loyal guests, and this BOGO is an amazing value they can enjoy with a friend or family member. We hope this makes for a nice surprise for our Rewards Guests, showing them how much we appreciate them as we continue to celebrate our 55 years in New England during the best month of the year."

The D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Rewards Program is open to all and free to sign up for. Guests can easily register for the D’Angelo Rewards Program online at www.dangelos.com/rewards. For a limited time, there is an extra incentive for all first-time subscribers: a free Small Sandwich with the purchase of any beverage just for signing up.