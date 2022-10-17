D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Looks to Grow in Rhode Island, Massachusetts Markets

Bolstered by a reenergized franchise offering and new prototype, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has set its sights on expanding in the Providence-New Bedford, RI-MA metro area. With 24 restaurants already open and operating in the region, the iconic New England-based brand – widely known for its crave-able, indulgent, grilled favorites – is looking to open as many as 5-7 new restaurants over the next few years.

Though franchise agreements have yet to be signed, the expansion plans come on the heels of D’Angelo’s recent announcement to grow its New England footprint with as many as 20 new company- and franchisee-owned restaurant openings by 2026.

“Since opening our first restaurant in the Providence metro area back in 1974, residents have continued to show their loyalty to D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, making it an ideal region for us to further expand,” says Tom Sterrett, President and CEO of D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “We look forward to serving even more of our crave-able, indulgent, grilled favorites to our loving, nostalgic fans.”

In addition to D’Angelo’s 55-year history and loyal following, the local expansion will be driven by a new restaurant prototype, designed to accentuate the increasing demand for walk-in and carry out service.

Future D’Angelo locations will be mostly freestanding or end-cap locations ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, with fewer seats for in-restaurant dining. The layouts will also integrate a refreshed interior design including a clean white brick logo wall/design package, sleek new menu boards and an advanced POS system, as well as exterior upgrades including a modern paint palette, outdoor signage, and drive-thru services where possible.

“We are intentionally focused on making it an easy off-premise experience,” says Sterrett, noting 70 percent of D’Angelo’s business comes from walk-in and carry out service. “It provides options and flexibility for the operator and the consumer, as consumer demands continue to evolve.”

While the restaurants may look and feel a bit different, the menu will remain the same.

Each D’Angelo serves up a variety of unique grilled favorites (Korean BBQ, Cheeseburger, Vermonter, signature Steak Number 9®) and hot sandwiches (Thanksgiving Toasted, Meatball & Cheese, Pastrami & Swiss), as well as various cold deli sandwiches. Other menu items include wraps, grilled topped salads, hot soups, rice & grain bowls, and lobster rolls made with 100% real lobster.

Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the total investment to open a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches restaurant ranges from $411,250 to $686,500.