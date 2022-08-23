D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Plots Expansion in New England

For more than 50 years, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has remained a dining institution throughout New England, serving its crave-able, indulgent, grilled favorites to swarms of loving, nostalgic fans. Today, bolstered by a new prototype and an executive team with nearly 170 combined years of restaurant experience, the iconic brand is reenergizing its franchise offering.

With 85 locations already open and operating across five states (Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut), D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is actively looking to reach new communities across New England. Tom Sterrett, President and CEO of New England Authentic Eats LLC (NEAE), parent company of D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, hopes to expand with as many as 20 new company- and franchisee-owned restaurant openings by 2026.

“55 years and counting, New England residents have continued to show their loyalty to D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, making it an ideal region for us to focus our expansion efforts,” says Sterrett. “Our intent is simple: to provide all our guests with the freshest, highest quality ingredients and best-tasting sandwiches around while partnering with the communities we serve. We’re looking ahead to the future with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

In addition to D’Angelo’s 55-year history, devout following and all-star executive team, the D’Angelo franchise expansion will be driven by a new restaurant prototype, designed to accentuate the increasing demand for walk-in and carry out service.

Future D’Angelo locations will be mostly freestanding or end-cap locations ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, with fewer seats for in-restaurant dining. The layouts will also integrate a refreshed interior design including a clean white brick logo wall/design package, sleek new menu boards and an advanced POS system, as well as exterior upgrades including a modern paint palette, outdoor signage, and drive-thru services where possible.

Opportunities for non-traditional development in airports, c-stores and other venues are also available.

“We are intentionally focused on making it an easy off-premise experience,” says Sterrett, noting 70 percent of D’Angelo’s business comes from walk-in and carry out service. “It provides options and flexibility for the operator and the consumer, as consumer demands continue to evolve.”

While the restaurants may look and feel a bit different, the menu will remain the same.

Each D’Angelo serves up a variety of unique grilled favorites (Korean BBQ, Cheeseburger, Vermonter, signature Steak Number 9®) and hot sandwiches (Thanksgiving Toasted, Meatball & Cheese, Pastrami & Swiss), as well as various cold deli sandwiches. Other menu items include wraps, grilled topped salads, hot soups, rice & grain bowls, and lobster rolls made with 100% real lobster.

D’Angelo’s expansion announcement comes at a time when sandwich and sub shop franchises make up 12 percent of all quick-service restaurants, and demand is growing. Valued at more than $25 billion in 2021, the sandwich and sub shop sector is estimated to grow by nearly $11.7 billion by 2025, per market research company Technavio.

“The quick service restaurant industry has rapidly evolved over the past couple of years and so has our strategy of operating,” says Jim Croteau, Vice President of Company and Franchise Operations for D’Angelo. “We reenergized our efforts by bolstering our executive team and designing a new prototype, all while continuing to provide great food and service to our loyal guests. These initiatives provide the perfect foundation to build upon as we develop in new communities across New England and beyond.”

Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the total investment to open a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches restaurant ranges from $411,250 to $686,500.