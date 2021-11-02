D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches Seeks Franchise Expansion

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches announced today that the company is looking to expand, with exceptional franchise opportunities in New England and beyond. With nearly 100 locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut, the iconic New England brand hopes to add a significant number of new franchise locations in the next couple of years and is open to all interested parties.

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is a regional classic, with currently 45 percent of all locations franchised, and hoping to expand to additional locations across the Northeast. The neighborhood sandwich shop has been the local go-to for juicy, meaty and freshly Grilled Sandwiches since 1967 and remains dedicated to serving crave-able, indulgent grilled favorites conveniently to the surrounding communities. Starting November 1, the brand launched a franchise website, dangelos.com/franchising, where interested parties can visit to learn more.

“With our trusted business model and deep roots in neighborhoods across the region, we couldn’t be more excited to expand with new franchise opportunities throughout New England,” says Tom Sterrett, CEO of D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “This is a concept where franchise owners can take the reins of a local favorite sandwich shop and share the high-quality ingredients and community-oriented leadership we’re known for within the neighborhoods we serve.”

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has been serving the New England region with signature classics for nearly 55 years and is seeking experienced, motivated multi-unit operators who share their Best-in-Class philosophy to join its development efforts. Franchisees are embedded in D’Angelo’s unique history and legacy and have been a part of the system for almost 50 years. Many current franchise owners are related to one another or come from long generations of ownership, starting with the founder of the brand.

Current franchise owner, Chris Howland, states, “I became a D’Angelo franchise owner in 2019. My father was a D’Angelo franchisee along with several of my uncles. I had the opportunity to see their success and passion for the business while growing up, and I am proud to carry on that tradition. In my experience, the leadership team has been very supportive and understanding of how our business is run. The company is in constant communication, giving timely updates, and partners with the franchise community by offering updated technology opportunities, options for suppliers and marketing programs that directly impact my sales. I have been seeing continued sales growth since I have been a franchisee and look forward to providing great food and service to our guests for years to come.”