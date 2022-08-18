D'Angelo's Grilled Sandwiches Reveals Winners of its Neighborhood Giveaway

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, New England’s neighborhood sandwich shop, has wrapped up the D’Angelo $55K Neighborhood Giveaway in celebration of the brand’s 55th year in business. Throughout the giveaway, the restaurant chain awarded $10,000 to five community partner organizations alongside $1,000 to five lucky voters across New England, totaling $55,000 in community donations.

Team members at each participating restaurant were asked to select a local community organization to partner with for the giveaway. The organizations chosen represented a variety of community-oriented causes and missions. Voters were also automatically entered into one of five drawings for $1,000.

The program was one of the brand’s most successful initiatives to date, with 51,155 total votes cast from guests since the start of the voting period. Communities were highly engaged as the selected organizations campaigned persistently and communities rallied behind them, spreading the word and returning daily to vote. The program also garnered over 4,400 email club opt-ins and almost 800 text club opt-ins, which remain top priorities as the New England classic establishes itself as a leading technological innovator and works to provide enhanced digital experiences for guests.

“The purpose of the $55K Neighborhood Giveaway was to connect with our guests, learn more about the needs of the communities we serve, and give back to organizations driving real change in our neighborhoods while celebrating 55 years in New England and thanking our guests for their loyalty to D’Angelo,” says Deena McKinley, Chief Experience Officer at D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. “$55,000 in donations later, we’re immensely proud of the lasting relationships we’ve been able to build and reinforce through this program. We hope all our guests who participated in the process are proud of the impact they’ve made in their communities this summer!”

Donations were used by the winning organizations to fund a range of community initiatives, including facility renovations, local events and programming, combatting food insecurity and more. The five lucky organizations awarded $10,000 throughout the summer were:

Project Hand Up of West Warwick, RI: A nonprofit that provides groceries to families at a minimal cost

The AMSA PTO of Marlborough, MA: Specializes in educating children from surrounding communities in math, science and technology and supports students and staff at the AMSA charter school

Southington Western Baseball League of Southington, CT: An organization committed to instilling the love of baseball and the importance of good sportsmanship in children’s lives

Avon Civic Association of Avon, MA: Committed to enhancing the quality of life for Avon residents through educational, artistic, civic and social activities for over 30 years

Allied Rehabilitation Centers of Enfield, CT: A nonprofit providing individuals with disabilities or other challenges the opportunity to live and enjoy a productive, independent and fulfilling life through residential support, day program services, sports and recreation programming and more

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has deep roots in its neighborhoods and a long history of impactful community involvement, with team members forming lasting bonds with guests and organizations across New England.

D’Angelo is also seeking expansion through franchise opportunities in New England, giving experienced operators an attractive opportunity to invest in a community-focused, iconic brand with high standards for quality, operations, and a people-first mentality. Interested parties can learn more at dangelos.com/franchising.