The anything-but-Tex-Mex, fresh-to-death concept is coming to Greenville’s growing food scene to open eyes, expand minds and awaken taste buds.

Dank Burrito will open a new location in Greenville, North Carolina this fall at 108 Red Banks Rd, Suite 105, joining local staples and emerging concepts off Greenville Boulevard.

Emulating ‘90s hip-hop vibes with a modern-slang name meaning craveable and high quality, Dank Burrito was born in 2014 as a food truck from the mind of Clark Merrell, culinary expert behind 81 Hospitality Group. After landing the National Food Truck Rookie of the Year title, their first brick-and-mortar location opened in Morehead City in 2015. Since then, they’ve expanded across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Their chef-driven and fresh-to-death approach originates from fine-dining techniques where there are no shortcuts, using only the freshest ingredients to create dishes that are anything but basic.

“We’re not your typical burrito joint,” said Clarke Merrell. “Our burritos, tacos and bowls are packed with some of the most craveable flavors from around the world to bring what we call flavor bombs to the table.”

Franchise co-owners Rob Cronin, a retired Army veteran and former ECU Health helicopter pilot, and his wife, Krystle, an ECU alumna and former ECU Health flight nurse, have called Greenville home for years. The Cronins decided it was time for a new adventure, wanting to share their love for cooking on a larger scale. After discovering Dank Burrito on social media and trying every menu item, they knew it was the perfect fit for the Greenville food scene.

“Being from Southern California, the graffiti and bold advertising were right up my alley,” said Rob. “The fusion of flavors and freshness of the ingredients in everything we serve is just something you can’t find anywhere else.”

Greenville already has a growing base of fans who discovered Dank Burrito at its Morehead City location–a bonus for the Cronins, who are excited to connect with their community.

“We love our hospitals, we love ECU and want to create an atmosphere where we learn customers’ names, become friends with the community and serve the dankest creations in town,” said Rob.

The 2,500 square foot space will have seating capacity for 50 inside, an additional 20 spots in its outdoor patio, and feature custom graffiti installations from artists Pause and DVNS. A selection of domestic and local brews will be available, including locally brewed seltzers from community favorite Nauti Dog Brewing Company.

All offerings can be ordered as burritos, tacos or bowls. Among the most ordered picks:

● Pork Belly: Roasted pork belly, rice, choice of kimchi or bánh-mi pickled veggies, sweet Thai chili sauce, cilantro

● Honey Truffle Buffalo Chicken: House-made ranch slaw with Buffalo chicken, rice, beans, sour cream and cilantro

● Carne Asada: Chili-marinated steak, rice, beans, choice of pico or kimchi, sour cream, and cilantro

● Tree Hugger: Rice, beans, choice of slaw or salsa, sour cream, cilantro, with the option to add guacamole and Vegan Impossible Burger

● Cheesesteak: Shaved steak, rice, peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese, garlic aioli

The Greenville location is expected to open to the public this fall. Follow it on Facebook to keep up with opening updates, and download the Dank Burrito app to enroll in Dankster Rewards and find out more about gift cards, catering and more.