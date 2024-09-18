The wait is finally over for Greenville food lovers and East Carolina University Pirates alike.

Dank Burrito, the anything-but-Tex-Mex and North Carolina-born fast-casual concept, will open its doors on Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. at 108 Red Banks Rd, Suite 105, bringing its craveable, street-food-inspired menu to eastern North Carolina.

This fresh-to-death concept is shaking up Greenville with a bold fusion of flavors packaged perfectly in a burrito, taco or bowl. This isn’t fast food – it’s a chef-driven concept that doesn’t cut corners. Each dish is handcrafted using fine-dining techniques and the freshest ingredients, where global flavors take center stage and are anything but basic. From the classic carne asada to honey truffle buffalo shrimp and Asian pulled pork, Dank is delivering street food from around the world to the streets of Greenville.

Led by local franchisees and Greenville residents Rob and Krystle Cronin, the 2,500-square-foot space has 50 seats inside and 24 seats outside. Dank is dedicated to supporting local athletics and is proud to be The Official Burrito of the ECU Pirates. The restaurant will have two 75-inch TVs, so there will be no shortage of Pirate pride on game days.

“This isn’t just another restaurant opening. We are committed to being an active part of the community and creating a space where everyone feels welcome,” Rob Cronin says. “From supporting local businesses like Nauti Dog Brewing and carrying products created by ECU students like Booze Juice to sponsoring local sports teams and community events, we want this location to be more than just a place to eat.”

Guests can expect Dank’s full menu of signature, hand-crafted creations. Those downloading the Dank Burrito app can score a free queso with their first order to start automatically earning Dankster points. The app also unlocks access to the secret menu, a permanent selection of app-exclusive items, as well as limited-time offerings that change every four to six weeks to offer fresh, seasonal options throughout the year.

Sharing the love with ECU students, Dank will also offer exclusive student deals throughout the week, including Queso Tuesdays, where students can get free queso with any meal purchase and the Thirsty Thursday Club, which grants free drinks to those who have a limited-edition Dank x ECU stadium cup.

“We’ve had so many Dankster fans in Greenville that have been asking us to come here for years,” says Clarke Merrell, owner of Dank Burrito. “Thanks to Rob and Krystle, we’re finally making it happen, and we can’t wait to drop our flavor bombs not only in Greenville but soon across the Southeast.”