Danny Trejo Partners with Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal to Create Margarita for National Margarita Day

In celebration of National Margarita Day, Hollywood’s favorite bad boy Danny Trejo and his restaurants, Trejo’s Tacos, are teaming up with Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal to create a week-long top-shelf margarita for Trejo’s Tacos guests. Starting on Taco Tuesday, February 22nd through Tuesday March 1st, guests can order a special Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita at Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood location made with Lobos 1707.

"For National Margarita Day, we wanted to kick it up a notch with a sweet and spicy margarita made with Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila. The watermelon and jalapeño make for a truly balanced margarita for those who don't like it too sweet or too spicy. And it's not a Trejo's margarita without the chamoy and tajin rim, a classic combo that is unmatched! Be sure to take the watermelon wedge and get some of that chamoy and tajin on it, you won't regret it." - Trejo’s Tacos Founding Partner Jeff Georgino

Trejo’s Tacos and Lobos 1707 will be kicking-off this collaboration with an ‘After Hours’ event at Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood Cantina on National Margarita Day which lands on Taco Tuesday. This event will feature Lobos 1707 tastings out of their Tuk Tuk, DJ, Step & Repeat, Tacos, and of course, Margaritas! Guests can purchase $20 tickets through Trejo’s Tacos website which includes entry into the event and a Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita made with Lobos 1707.