Daphne’s Introduces Two New Summer Salads

Daphne’s has added two seasonal salad plates to the menu that will be available for a limited time. The new offerings, which feature signature summer ingredients like strawberries, tomatoes, and cucumbers, will be offered now through October 4, 2021 at all Daphne’s restaurants across California.

Both plates focus on the freshest seasonal ingredients just in time for the summer. A Daphne’s classic, the Strawberry Salad ($13.99) makes its return and features spring mixed greens tossed with honey vinaigrette dressing, topped with candied walnuts, feta, freshly sliced strawberries, grilled chicken, and is served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce. The Salmon Kale-Quinoa Salad ($14.99) stars shredded kale tossed with quinoa, sweet lemon tahini dressing, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, red cabbage, wild-caught Alaskan salmon, and is served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce.

“Daphne’s mission has always been to deliver fresh, wholesome and inventive dishes to satisfy the appetites of our health-conscious guests who have come to look forward to our frequent introduction of limited-time menu offerings,” says Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “While our fan-favorite strawberry salad is back by popular demand, we’re thrilled to be offering a brand new addition this year, which we feel celebrates the absolute best of summer produce with our equally fresh salmon kale-quinoa salad.”

Guests can join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club for exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday. Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates restaurant locations throughout California and is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains. Elite Restaurant Group also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s Cafe.