Dash Brands Appoints CEO Aileen Wang to Board

Dash Brands Limited, the exclusive master franchisee in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau for Domino’s Pizza, announced the appointment of Ms. Aileen Wang to the Board of the Directors. The appointment will increase the size of the Board of Directors to eight members.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Aileen Wang to our Board of Directors," says Dash Brands Chairman Mr. Frank Krasovec. “Aileen joined Dash Brands in May 2017 as the CEO of the Company and the management team has achieved tremendous results under her leadership over the past few years. I am confident that her participation will bring both strategic and operational perspectives to our Board.”

“I’m very pleased to join the board as we continue to execute our long-term growth plan. With over 400 stores across nine cities in China, we are still in the early stages of developing the Domino’s brand in China. We expect to open over 100 stores this year and we still have a long runway of growth ahead of us,” says Aileen Wang, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are very pleased to have Aileen join our Board with her proven track record in operational excellence,” adds Mr. James Marshall, Deputy Chairman of Dash Brands. “The Company has achieved over 30% sales growth year over year, even during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic period since January 2020. Her addition to the Board will bring huge value to the business and shareholders.”

Aileen Wang joined Dash Brands as Chief Executive Officer in May 2017 and is responsible for overseeing the Domino’s Pizza business in China, one of the fastest growing countries in Domino’s global system. Before joining Domino’s, Aileen worked for McDonald’s China for 8 years, serving different roles including first fast track candidate of the Asia Pacific Region recruited from external (spending 21 months in the field for operational training), Shanghai General Manager (managing over 100 stores), Central Region VPGM (managing over 500 stores) and VP Franchising (building China’s national franchising system from scratch). Prior to McDonald’s, Aileen was with McKinsey & Company North America for five years focusing on retail industry, especially QSR.

A native of China, Aileen graduated from Fudan University with a BA in Economics and holds a MA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.