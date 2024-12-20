Dat Jerk Caribbean Chargrill, known for its bold Caribbean flavors and fast-casual dining experience, announced the opening of its fifth location in Crofton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

CEO Richard Fray’s vision of making authentic Caribbean cuisine accessible came to life nearly a decade ago with the opening of the first Dat Jerk in Waldorf, Maryland. Since then, the brand has expanded across the state, sharing its vibrant flavors and warm, welcoming atmosphere with every new community.

“Our goal has always been about more than just food—it’s about bringing people together to celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean,” said Fray. “We’re thrilled to bring that energy to Crofton.”

The menu at Dat Jerk features signature dishes like jerk chicken, curry chicken, and honey lime jerk salmon, paired with classic sides such as rice and peas, sweet plantains, and creamy mac and cheese. Guests can customize bowls, roti wraps, and salads, ensuring a unique dining experience with every visit.

With its vibrant décor and inviting atmosphere, the Crofton location is designed to create connections and celebrate the rich culture of the Caribbean.

The Crofton location marks a milestone in Dat Jerk’s growth, joining other locations that serve the communities of Charles, Prince George’s, Baltimore, and Howard Counties. With further development planned in Maryland, Virginia, and Texas in 2025, Dat Jerk remains committed to delivering bold flavors and unmatched hospitality while sharing the vibrant culture of the Caribbean.