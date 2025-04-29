Datassential, a leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting consumers with the industry, announced the debut of Datassential One, unlocking access to all the company’s industry-leading capabilities – the best in menu and consumer intelligence, benchmarking, sales intelligence – and now with social listening – making it the most comprehensive intelligence platform for the food and beverage industry.

“Datassential One is our boldest step forward — bringing every insight, signal, and solution under one roof,” Datassential CEO Jim Emling said. “It’s not just a better way to work; it’s a smarter way to lead in a fast-changing food world.”

Datassential One will allow foodservice professionals of all types to instantly access data across the already industry leading capabilities Datassential is known for. Datassential One helps teams launch new ideas faster with one clear playbook, reduced innovation time, improved speed to market and more successful LTOs and product launches, backed by the clarity of comprehensive expert intelligence and AI-powered forecasts.

This all-in-one, full subscription model empowers food and beverage brands to track, analyze, and understand emerging trends—all in one place. It enables global food & beverage teams to access the insights they need for success.

Without the full picture, foodservice professionals miss out on critical pieces of insight – whether it’s how consumers feel about a certain food, flavor or brand metric, valuable pricing insights, critical market intelligence, or deeply researched reports that cover everything from emerging trends to tariffs and large-scale industry insights.

Introducing: Datassential Social Listening

The introduction of Datassential One is accompanied by the debut of Datassential Social Listening, created exclusively for food and beverage professionals. Datassential Social Listening cuts through the noise to surface actionable food, flavor, and beverage insights directly from major social platforms. By filtering and analyzing conversations from TikTok, Pinterest, Reddit, X, YouTube, and Instagram, Datassential Social Listening delivers industry-leading, curated, ingredient-level intelligence — helping brands catch emerging trends before they go mainstream.

Datassential Social Listening unlocks early signals at the ingredient and culinary experience level, combining AI-powered sentiment analysis with expertly vetted, best-in-class insights.

The Power of Datassential, All in One.

With Datassential One and Social Listening, food and beverage industry professionals have a deep understanding of the present – and a far clearer view of the future than ever before. .

The result is a seamless, uncomplicated view of social data, menu insights, and consumer preferences — so foodservice professionals of all types can move at the speed of social, decode behaviors, and drive smarter, faster innovation.

“In an industry where complexity is the norm, Datassential One delivers insights with simplicity and without compromise,” CEO Emling added. “It’s the most advanced and comprehensive intelligence platform ever built for food and beverage — and it’s designed to grow with our customers.”