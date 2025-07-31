Dave’s Hot Chicken is helping guests cool down in an even more delicious way this summer, with the addition of popping Strawberry or Mango Bursties to its lineup of frozen Slushers and creamy Shakes. It’s Dave’s fun take on popping flavor pearls, which are showing up in beverage videos across social. Now guests can top any of the company’s cool and delicious Slushers or Shakes – including the best-selling Powerade Mountain Berry Blast and Hi-C Flashin’ Fruit Punch Slushers – with Bursties for an additional $2.

Burstin’ Slushers and Shakes join an already stacked drink lineup that includes Top-Loaded Shakes; Dave’s Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry Shakes topped with Oreo Cookie Pieces or crumbled M&Ms, along with limited-edition flavors that are fun and nostalgic, like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals, keeping the menu fresh, craveable and fun.

“We’re always looking for fun and delicious ways for guest to cool down from our hot-and-spicy chicken,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We’ve had tremendous guest feedback from our Slushers, and we’re taking it up a notch with the introduction of Burstin’ Slushers and Shakes.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. The company also offers Dave’s NOT Chicken, the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

