Dave's Hot Chicken Announces Partnership with Movie Franchise, Scream

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned national hot chicken sensation, announced a collaboration with the Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s hit movie franchise, Scream. The partnership is connected to the release of the year's most anticipated horror film, Scream VI, and promises to be a hot collab for fans of both franchises.

In celebration of the collab, fans can win tickets to the movie at every Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant from coast to coast. The restaurants will also be handing out Scream-themed swag (while supplies last), and on the day of the movie’s nationwide release, March 10, Dave’s New York City flagship restaurant near Times Square will undergo a Scream-themed takeover.

Details of the collaboration include:

• From February 24 through March 10, a QR code-driven contest at all Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants nationwide, where guests can win four Fandango Movie Tickets to see the film in theaters.

• NYC flagship store takeover on the movie’s release day, March 10, with life-sized cutouts, movie posters and an incorporation of the iconic Scream knife into the store’s Screaming Chicken signage.

• Social media postings on TikTok and Instagram announcing the sweepstakes and on March 10 at the NYC flagship Times Square store.

All the killer details can be found at Daveshotchicken.com/screammovie.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper® (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced to order, using a spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.