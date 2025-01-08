The people have spoken and the team at Dave’s Hot Chicken has heard them loud and clear. After countless social media DM’s and comments from fans across the country, Dave’s is bringing back “Dave’s NOT Chicken” Cauliflower menu items for a limited time only.

Beginning January 7 and available at all locations across North America, Dave’s NOT Chicken is the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders, Cauliflower Tenders and Cauliflower Bites. Each NOT Chicken product starts with a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced, then seasoned and fried-to-order, with the same spices used on the company’s craveable hot chicken.

NOT Chicken prices will be +$2 more for Sliders and Tenders but Bites will be the same price as Dave’s Chicken Bites. Best of all, guests can now also order the Hot Boxes with Cauliflower products – perfect for entertaining friends and family who desire a tasty, spiced up, non-meat option.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even-hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. To cool off, Dave’s offers top-loaded milk shakes and slushers.