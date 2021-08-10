Dave's Hot Chicken Chooses Revel Systems as its POS Partner

Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that its Revel Enterprise offering has been selected by the industry leader in Nashville Hot Chicken, Dave’s Hot Chicken, as part of a competitive bid. Revel has demonstrated proficiency in bringing restaurants to enterprise scale and supporting the needs of rapidly growing brands. Revel Enterprise has already been successfully implemented at several Dave’s Hot Chicken stores and will eventually be rolled out to hundreds of locations.

The franchise will add 75 locations in the next 12 months while on their way to 400 signed franchisee sites, establishing a need to better manage operations across multiple locations and create greater ordering efficiencies.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is a rising star in the fast casual franchise restaurant sector, and we’re thrilled to be chosen as its technology partner to innovate and grow alongside the brand,” says Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. “The business is doing incredible things through its careful selection of vetted franchise owners and fast, but strategic, growth. The Revel Enterprise platform is time-tested with similar forward-leaning businesses, and we’re delighted that our flexible and future-proofed solution will be ready to support their continued growth and innovation.”

Key capabilities for the implementation include an integrated drive-thru solution, mobile order takers for line busting, a synchronized kitchen display system to interface with the POS, and an open API, which enables the integration of best-of-breed solutions directly to the POS platform. Thanks to its extensive partner network, Revel Enterprise has enabled Dave’s Hot Chicken to seamlessly integrate several of its third-party software programs such as Restaurant Analytics Defined (RAD.IO), Restaurant 365, Olo and Harri.

“In the first quarter of 2021 alone, our newly signed franchisees have expanded our footprint to over 400+ locations and we had an acute need for a technology partner that could quickly deploy an easy-to-use and efficient POS platform to help streamline our business,” says James McGehee, CFO, Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Revel Enterprise has already shown its value in several of our new locations by driving revenue and improving overall productivity as evidenced by Las Vegas’ opening numbers while operating three distinct production lines; drive thru, online & delivery, as well as a walk-in.

The evolving economic landscape in the fast casual food sector has recently created a more pressing need for businesses to maintain a competitive edge, often achieved through system-wide hardware and software updates. Revel Enterprise offers a proven technology proposition that allows food service brands to stand out amongst competition by offering personalization, speed of service, and drive-thru solutions. Restaurants adopting Revel Enterprise also experience significantly greater ease of use, improved service efficiencies, and a lower total cost of ownership compared to legacy solutions, allowing for the benefits of this new technology to be achieved in record time.