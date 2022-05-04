Dave’s Hot Chicken Continues Blistering Growth

Dave’s Hot Chicken is riding its red-hot momentum generated from its exceptional franchise growth to the fastest growing restaurant chain in the United States.

“There’s no question about it: Dave’s Hot Chicken is growing at a clip not seen anywhere else in the restaurant industry and the numbers back it up,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in a few short years, but there’s much more in store. This is only the beginning for our unique, exciting and craveable brand.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken is continuing to build on this momentum to reach even greater heights in 2022. So far, 17 new locations have opened this year, which include entrances for the brand into new states such as Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Indiana. These new openings bring the total number of open Dave’s Hot Chicken locations to 57.

Led by the VP of Franchise Development, Shannon Swenson, Dave’s Hot Chicken has continued to build its roster of seasoned multi-unit operators with newly signed deals. In the first quarter of 2022, 13 new franchise groups have signed agreements for 127 franchise commitments, bringing the total to more than 70 franchise groups and more than 700 committed units. These new deals will introduce the brand to new markets throughout New York, Florida, Minnesota, Utah and Texas, along with a milestone deal to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to the Middle East.

“The growth of Dave’s Hot Chicken is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite already signing a number of deals for hundreds of units across the country, interest in franchising with us is at an all-time high,” adds Swenson. “The remainder of 2022 shows a lot of promise for us to do even better than what we accomplished last year. I look forward to what the future holds for Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over locations in the United States and Canada.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.