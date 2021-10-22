Dave's Hot Chicken Debuts in Chicago

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, in Chicago, at 3643 N. Western Ave. This is Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first restaurant in Chicago proper, which will open Friday, October 22.

The new restaurant will be open Monday - Thursday, 9:15am until 10:00pm. Friday from 9:15am until 11:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am until 11:00pm, and Sunday from 10:00am until 10:00pm.

Dave Hot Chicken’s Chicago location features plentiful seating, and a custom mural featuring Dave in a blue pinstripe baseball uniform, a nod to the Chicago Cubs. Dave stands on top of UFO, reinforcing how the company’s chicken is “out of this world.”

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” says Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in the city of Chicago!”