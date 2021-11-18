Dave's Hot Chicken Debuts Stores in Houston and Lancaster, California

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurants in Houston and Lancaster, California.

The Houston restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:00am until 11:00pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11:00am until Midnight. The Lancaster location will be open from 11:00am until midnight seven days a week.

Dave Hot Chicken’s newest locations feature plentiful indoor and outdoor seating, and custom artwork throughout the restaurant, nodding to the company’s “born in the streets” roots, with a Houston twist.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” says Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our newest restaurant in Houston!”