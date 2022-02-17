Dave’s Hot Chicken to Expand in NYC with 20-Unit Agreement

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Suhel Ahmed and Saurabh Desai to open 20 locations in New York City, focusing on the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“As we continue to make waves with our expansion across the United States, it was a logical choice to make our entrance into The Big Apple and establish our presence in one of the premier markets in the world,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “The experience of Suhel and Saurabh will be a driving force for our successful entrance into New York, and I have tremendous confidence in them.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 1,500 to 2,000 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Tom Citron at Colliers 212-716-3656 to review available space.

“We were looking to expand our portfolio with a new franchise, and Dave’s Hot Chicken was on our radar from the beginning,” says Suhel. “After doing our due diligence, we thought they were a perfect fit. The menu is simple, the product is unmatched and the design and concept align exactly with what the modern consumer wants.”

Suhel and Saurabh have over a decade’s worth of experience as multi-unit franchisees with Dunkin’, operating several locations throughout New York and North Carolina. They have extensive knowledge of site development as well, building stores from the ground up, opening in-line locations and end caps.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is special because their product is so much more differentiated than others in the chicken category. They simply rise above the competition,” adds Saurabh. “We didn’t want to be part of just another chicken concept, and Dave’s is certainly one-of-a-kind.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 30 locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 599 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.