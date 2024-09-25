With tens of millions of views across social media, the Dave’s Hot Chicken Reaper-spice level has been bringing the heat for years. From signing a waiver when ordering, to reactions shared with friends on social media, to the company’s famous Roulette Challenge in which one Reaper-spiced item is anonymously mixed into a Hot Box group order, the Reaper Tender and Slider are diehard fan favorites at Dave’s. However, superfans have been asking for something even spicier. To appeal to those cravings, Dave’s Hot Chicken today announced it has reformulated its proprietary Reaper spice-blend to be more than 50% hotter.

To help guests cool down from the hottest Reaper ever, the company is also launching Slushers, a frozen beverage in four delicious flavors, including:

– Hi-C Orange Lavaburst

– Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

– Hi-C Flashin’ Fruit Punch

– Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade

Each Slusher is available now and costs $3.69*, and, for just $2 more, guests can make it a Creamy Slusher, with the addition of a Vanilla Shake topping, including:

– Strawberries and Cream

– Rocket Cream

– Orange Cream

For a limited time, each Slusher and Creamy Slusher will be served in a Dave’s Hot Chicken take-home collector cup.

Along with Slushers and Creamy Slushers, Dave’s is continuing to offer its classic Shakes, in either chocolate, vanilla or strawberry, which can be “Top-Loaded” with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Oreo Cookie Pieces or M&Ms.**

“We’re known for having the hottest, most flavorful hot chicken on the planet, and giving our guests what they’re craving,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “The introduction of our hottest Reaper ever delivers on that. We heard from our superfans that they want something even hotter so, along with giving them just that, we’re also launching a new line of frozen beverages to help them cool down.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.

*Price and participation may vary.

**Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a registered trademark of General Mills. M&M’S is a registered trademark of MARS, INCORPORATED. OREO is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group.