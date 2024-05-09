Dave’s Hot Chicken announced that it has signed a multi-unit agreement for seven locations across St. Louis with established entrepreneur, Raj Patel, and his company, The Hari Group.

Under the visionary leadership of Patel, The Hari Group has solidified its position as a force to be reckoned with in the franchising world. With 90 locations within the Dunkin’ brand, Patel has remained committed to growth strategies through his various business endeavors. His entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with a passion for community involvement, has propelled The Hari Group to own and operate over 100 franchise locations across major food brands like McAlister’s Deli, Dunkin’ and of course, Dave’s Hot Chicken. In 2023, Patel was honored with the Multi-Brand Leadership Award at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, which epitomizes his excellence in franchising across various brands.

“I’ve always believed in leading by example and ensuring that each location is effectively set up operationally to thrive,” says Patel, President of The Hari Group. “Our expansion into Missouri marks another milestone in our ambitious growth trajectory. We’re aiming to open seven Dave’s Hot Chicken units in the area over the next 4 years, we are well on our way to achieving the next big goal of expanding to over 20 units. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring something truly special to the St. Louis community.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the nation with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries. With Patel’s proven track record of success and dedication to quality, St. Louis residents can anticipate an exceptional dining experience at each new Dave’s Hot Chicken location.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing alongside Raj and The Hari Group,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “With this expansion into St. Louis, we’re confident the local community will cherish the new spots as their hot chicken haven. We’re eager to see the success Raj experiences in Missouri.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 140 locations in the United States and Canada.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi.