Dave’s Hot Chicken Inks Deal with Amit Patel to Open 14 New Jersey Stores

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Amit Patel to open 14 locations in northern New Jersey.

“The New Jersey-New York DMA is very important to our growth. Partnering with an experienced operator with deep community ties like Amit will be key to success in the area,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m thrilled to introduce Dave’s Hot Chicken to more new customers throughout the East Coast.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Jay Miller at (609) 405-3402 to review available space.

“I’ve been able to form great, lasting relationships with several members of the Dave’s corporate team, which was definitely a big draw for me to the brand. And, the brand has an incredible following of fans who crave the atmosphere and food,” says Patel, whose previous experience includes multi-unit ownership of several Buffalo Wild Wings and Blaze Pizza franchises throughout New Jersey. “I think there will be a lot of excitement in North Jersey for Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 20 brick-and-mortar locations open in several states and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 400 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

“I’m happy to have an operator with credentials like Amit join Dave’s Hot Chicken,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “He has a proven track record of success with other restaurant brands, and I anticipate he’ll do the same with Dave’s Hot Chicken in New Jersey.”

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.