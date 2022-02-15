Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Enter Middle East

Coming off a strong 2021 that saw the opening of its first international locations, Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today a new signed deal that will expand its presence outside of North America. The Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand has inked a franchise agreement with Walid Hajj for 31 locations in the Arabian Gulf region, including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

“This is a massive moment in the history of Dave’s Hot Chicken,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Not only have we quickly established ourselves as the go-to for fast casual Hot chicken in North America, but we’ll now be bringing our craveable menu to markets in the Middle East. With an established franchise veteran like Walid Hajj leading the way, I’m confident about the success of the brand in this new region.”

All 31 stores are anticipated to open within the next eight years. This agreement is the next round of international locations for Dave’s Hot Chicken, following a signed deal in 2020 for 30 stores throughout Canada.

“I am a strong believer in the power of brands and the beauty of simple concepts. Dave’s Hot Chicken is both of these, and I think it’s well on its way to being a major leader in the industry,” adds Hajj. “Moreover, the concept and the product are simple and superior, along with the amazing team behind Dave’s Hot Chicken who know exactly how to grow a brand and build a solid business. The Arabian Gulf Shore region is a chicken market that lacks a quality chicken concept, and we’ll bridge that gap with Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

Having been involved in restaurant and franchise operations nearly his entire career, Hajj has earned a reputation of finding and creating innovative food and beverage concepts that disrupt the industry. In 2001 he founded Cravia, a parent company of well-known brands such as Cinnabon, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Five Guys Burgers and Carvel Ice Cream. After building Cravia to over 100 successful locations in four different countries, Cravia sold to a private equity firm in 2016 before Hajj founded Lavoya with Fahad Alhokair in 2020. Now, in addition to Dave’s Hot Chicken, their portfolio includes Joe & The Juice, an international juice bar franchise, and Lebanese street food brand, Barbar.

“Bringing on an operator with credentials like Walid is a huge milestone in our franchise development efforts. The experience he brings in multi-unit ownership is impeccable and exactly who we want to help make our entrance into a new continent,” said Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “This is an exciting way to kick off 2022 as we continue bringing Dave’s Hot Chicken to people around the world.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 33 locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 599 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.