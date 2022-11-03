Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Enter New Hampshire

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based Street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and expand its existing presence in Massachusetts.

“Our nation-wide growth would not be possible without our individual owners who are passionate about Dave’s Hot Chicken and want to be part of the fastest-growing restaurant concept in the country,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Al is the perfect owner to help expand our presence further in the New England area. His first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate to his new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Pat Gallagher at (508) 472-1191 or pgallagher@atlanticretail.com to review available space.

“As a seasoned multi-unit restaurant owner, the value of joining a game-changing brand like Dave’s Hot Chicken was immediately apparent to me,” says Graziano, who was a Jersey Mike’s franchisee prior to joining Dave’s Hot Chicken. “With such a strong corporate support system and a ravenous fan following, it’s no surprise that my first location has performed so well. I knew I would be making a mistake if I didn’t sign for new territories and I am eager to continue to grow Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

As part of his development deal, Graziano will focus on growing Dave’s Hot Chicken in Merrimack, Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties in New Hampshire, as well as Essex County in Massachusetts.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan, classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 60 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 700 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.