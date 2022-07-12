Dave’s Hot Chicken Inks Deal with Najib and Tarek Haidar to Grow in South Texas

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Najib and Tarek Haidar to open their first five locations throughout South Texas.

“With already 11 stores open throughout Texas, this latest signed agreement with Najib and Tarek further strengthens our presence in the state,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Now, we’ll be able to reach new markets in the southern portion of the Lone Star State and introduce our craveable product to even more legions of fans.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Brian Smith with Merit Commercial Real Estate at brian.smith@merit-cre.com to review available space.

“We were first introduced to Dave’s Hot Chicken when we checked out their Instagram page. As soon as we saw how delicious the food looked in photographs, our interest was piqued immediately,” adds Najib Haidar. “After trying the food, we knew the hype behind Dave’s was real and that we had to get involved with the brand through franchising. There really isn’t anything like Dave’s Hot Chicken available in South Texas, and I think it’ll be an instant hit with the local communities.”

The Haidar family’s operating group owns 24 IHOP and Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux locations throughout Texas, and this multi-unit ownership experience will translate well into operating their Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 60 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 700 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.