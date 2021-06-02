Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Open 10 Stores in Massachusetts

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jamal Bourote and Imran Asghar to open 10 locations in Norfolk County and Suffolk County in Massachusetts.

“The New England area is a natural next step for us as we continue our nationwide expansion,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “It’s a prime area with plenty of opportunities for growth and exposure. I anticipate great success for Jamal and Imran in Boston.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Adam Conviser at 617-593-1700 to review available space.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is a true American Dream success story – a parking lot pop-up growing to a national brand. When the opportunity presented itself for us to join them, we couldn’t pass it up,” says Bourote. “With their stellar corporate team, delicious food and proven success, I look forward to what’s in store for us.”

The duo brings with them extensive experience in restaurants and franchising to Dave’s Hot Chicken. Bourote is currently a Blaze Pizza franchisee and previously a franchisee of Five Guys. Asghar is involved with The Halal Guys and was a franchisee of 7-Eleven prior to that.

“Jamal and Imran are exactly who we want to partner with as we enter a new region of the country,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot chicken. “Their knowledge of the industry will be imperative to Dave’s Hot Chicken establishing itself in Boston, and I have the upmost confidence in them.”