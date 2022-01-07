Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Open 15 Midwestern Stores

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with brothers Dave, Curt, Mike and Gary Staab to open 15 locations throughout Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, specifically focused on the Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha areas.

“I’m thrilled to bring our rapidly growing brand to new markets with such qualified operators like the Staabs,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “With their multi-unit operating knowledge and strong ties to the Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha areas, they are the ideal partners for us to grow with.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 3,000 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Mitch Hohlen at 402-513-9003 to review available space.

“We first fell in love with Dave’s Hot Chicken because of the quality of the product and the passion that they have for making the food. It truly is unmatched compared to others in the chicken category,” says Dave Staab. “Our family can’t wait to introduce the flair and excitement of Dave’s to the Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha dining scenes.”

The Staabs bring an extensive background in multi-unit franchising. The brothers have been involved in restaurants for many years owning and operating 67 Pizza Huts throughout Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota and Curt previously operated 12 Wendy’s locations. Mike has experience in commercial real estate, while Gary has extensive business acumen and knowledge of the Kansas City area.

Founded by classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 21 locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 400 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.