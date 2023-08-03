Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Open Eight Units in Georgia

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced that it has locked in a franchise agreement with experienced operators, Vision Food Group, to open eight locations throughout Georgia including Fulton, Forsyth, Cobb, Douglas, and Cherokee counties.

“Franchisees like Vision Food Group bring a profound understanding of business and have an entrepreneurial passion that makes them a valuable part of our team as we grow our footprint,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We are confident that their ambition and knowledge will serve as the ideal recipe for the openings, which we are eagerly anticipating as we continue our expansion in Atlanta.”

The Vision Food Group consists of Josh Christensen, co-founder and CEO, Daniel Scott, co-founder and Director of Growth, and Micana Gallaway, Director of Operations. Christensen and Scott founded Friendly Home Services, a residential service company in 2015, while Gallaway has 15 years of experience with Chick-fil-A. The group has since retained extensive experience operating seven Crumbl Cookie locations together in the greater Atlanta market and continue to partner in their most recent business endeavor, Dave’s Hot Chicken.

“Dave's Hot Chicken has proven to be a remarkable franchise opportunity, offering exceptional store level economics, an outstanding product and unique operations,” says Scott. “Josh, Micana and I are thrilled to work with Dave’s Hot Chicken to deliver an incomparable restaurant option to the area, while also fostering great relationships and connecting with our community.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 120 locations in the United States and Canada.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, and Mississippi.