Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Open Four Locations in Hartford, Connecticut

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced it has inked a franchise agreement with John Coughlin and his family to open four locations in Hartford, Connecticut over the next two years.

“Although Dave’s Hot Chicken has experienced historic growth and success over such a short period of time, the brand is still just getting started,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Working with experienced business leaders, like John Coughlin, is essential to the brand maintaining its current acceleration. We look forward to supporting John and his family as they bring the brand to the Connecticut market hungry for Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

As an entrepreneurial family that has owned and operated seven Dunkin’ locations in Connecticut for the last 25 years, John alongside his wife, daughter and two sons are the perfect team to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to Hartford. The Coughlins not only bring regional awareness, but also documented expertise in operating a national quick-service franchise.

“The incredible product, cult following and corporate support made Dave’s Hot Chicken the perfect addition to my family’s portfolio,” says John Coughlin. “So far, we have experienced unmatched levels of support and enthusiasm from Dave’s Hot Chicken as we are integrated into the brand and culture. Our team is eager to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to Connecticut and utilize our collective franchise expertise to maximize brand exposure in the area.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Bob Urso at (860) 268-2452 to review available space.