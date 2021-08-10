Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Open Seven Stores in Pennsylvania

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Alex Smigelski, Tom Carpenter and Tom Hughes to open seven locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading and Wilkes-Barre areas.

“Pennsylvania is ripe with opportunity for expansion, and it’s important that we are aligned with an experienced group to ensure success,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Alex, Tom and Tom fit the bill for this perfectly. They are a savvy group and I think they’ll help make Dave’s Hot Chicken a hit here.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Brad Rohrbaugh at (717) 843-5555 to review available space.

“We heard through the grapevine about the exciting growth of Dave’s Hot Chicken and knew we had to see what kind of opportunities they had available. We did our due diligence and, after flying out to California to see the stores and try the food, we were sold,” says Smigelski. “It’s better than advertised, and the simplicity of the menu and operations will play a key role as we add locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania.”

The trio brings a wealth of experience with them to Dave’s Hot Chicken. They’ve worked closely together for decades and are involved in another restaurant franchise.

“When I was approached by Alex, Tom and Tom, their credentials stood out to me and I knew they’d be a perfect fit for Dave’s Hot Chicken,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “East Pennsylvania has several prime markets for us to grow in and I know the three of them will be very successful in their endeavors.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 17 brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 420 units committed in a little over a year of announcing the franchise initiative.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.