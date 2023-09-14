Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Development Deal with Original Franchisees

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based Street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced that it has locked in a new franchise agreement with the brand’s original franchisees. This group includes business partners Deryl Pangelinan, Andrew Voss, Chris Cook, Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie. After being the first to franchise with Dave’s Hot Chicken in 2020, the group inked a twelve-unit development deal within several counties in the state of Virginia, bringing the brand’s unique take on Nashville hot chicken to more people on the East Coast.

"Our franchise system flourishes thanks to the commitment of our existing franchisees. We're pleased to announce that some of our original franchisees are expanding their business presence, capitalizing on their operational expertise, and broadening Dave's Hot Chicken's presence into exciting, untapped regions," says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken. "Their proven track record as skilled operators is truly remarkable, and we have full faith in their ability to delight the Dave's Hot Chicken enthusiasts in Virginia."

Witnessing the modern-day American Dream tale of Dave's Hot Chicken, which originated in an East Hollywood parking lot, these franchisees are embarking on a major nationwide expansion journey. Better yet, the group is opening various new restaurants throughout the state, substantially tapping into the Virginia market with 12 new locations in Richmond, Norfolk and Virginia Beach counties.

"In every market we venture into, we experience a warm and welcoming embrace from the community. The opportunity to introduce the brand to new markets is a tremendous privilege," says Cook. "Selecting our initial location and subsequently launching new openings in the market is an endeavor we eagerly anticipate. Our objective is to continue the streak of successes we've enjoyed alongside the brand and cultivate a robust connection with the community."

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 140 locations in the United States and Canada.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, and Mississippi.