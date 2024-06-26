For a limited time, Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, is giving guests a bit of nostalgia and a chance to make their shakes a bit more decadent, with the introduction of a childhood favorite, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as a new Top-Loaded Shake option. Starting now and for a limited time, for just $2 more, guests can add a generous helping of the cereal favorite to the top of any Dave’s Shake of their choice, available in either Vanilla, Chocolate or Strawberry.

Oreo Cookie Pieces and M&Ms, which were launched last year as Dave’s original Top-Loaded Shake offerings, remain as options for those guests wanting something a bit more chocolatey to top their shakes.

“We’re known for having the hottest, most flavorful hot chicken on the planet, and we like offering something equally as delicious to help our guests balance out that heat with something cool,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. In early 2024, the company also introduced Dave’s NOT Chicken, the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.