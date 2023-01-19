Dave's Hot Chicken Introduces New Hot Boxes

Dave’s Hot Chicken, born from an East Hollywood parking lot and recently named the Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain in America, is turning up the heat for those looking to feed a crowd beginning today at the company’s more than 100 locations. The company’s new Hot Boxes are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Hot Boxes are available in three varieties:

- Jumbo-Size Sliders (10)

- Jumbo-Size Tenders (10)

- Box of Fries (almost a pound and a half of Dave’s signature seasoned, crispy fries)

Each Hot Box of Sliders or Tenders can be ordered with two of Dave’s seven levels of spice per Hot Box, including No Spice, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, and Reaper, which is made with Carolina Reaper Peppers, the hottest in the world.

In celebration of Hot Boxes launching nationwide and abroad, Dave’s Hot Chicken is inviting guests to participate in a Reaper Roulette. The limited-edition Reaper Roulette Hot Box features four mild-spice-level tenders, five medium-spice-level tenders, and one Reaper! Hot chicken lovers can record their reactions as they unfold and post it on social, tagging Dave’s Hot Chicken and using hashtag #davesreaperroulette. The brand will share some of its favorite videos to the company’s more than one million followers. Guests can get their limited edition Reaper Roulette Hot Boxes at any Dave’s Hot Chicken location, through the company’s website, or delivered through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub or Postmates.

The Reaper Roulette challenge will be featured on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson”, airing on January 19 and 26, and on the Hawk vs. Wolf, hosted by Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis, on January 30 and February 6. Fans can watch both podcasts on YouTube and listen on Apple, Spotify, or their favorite podcasting platform.

“The quality of Dave’s Hot Chicken is insane! With the Hot Box, an entire family or group of friends will realize Dave’s is just nuts,” says Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO.