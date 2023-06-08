Dave's Hot Chicken Introduces Top-Loaded Shakes

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, for a limited time, offers its guests a chance to make their cool shakes a bit more decadent, with the introduction of Top-Loaded Shakes. Starting now, for $2 more guests can add Oreo Cookie Pieces or crumbled M&Ms to the top of the Dave’s Ice Cream Shake of their choice, either Vanilla, Chocolate or Strawberry.

Along with craveable Ice Cream Shakes, the fast-casual concept is known for Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.

“Our new Top-Loaded Shakes are the perfect way to cool down after enjoying some of Dave’s hot, crispy and juicy chicken” says Jim Bitticks, President and COO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “While our Shakes are delicious on their own, Oreo Cookie Pieces and M&M’s take them to another level.”