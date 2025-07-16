Why did the chicken cross the tarmac? To catch a flight to Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first airport location!

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fastest-growing Nashville-style hot chicken sensation from Los Angeles, is opening its debut airport location on July 18 inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Located near Gate D36, a hub for major carriers, the new restaurant marks Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first non-traditional development. To celebrate the opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on July 24th at 2:00 p.m. All trams in the airport lead directly to the D Concourse, ensuring easy access for travelers.

The opening at Harry Reid International Airport also marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it introduces Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first-ever breakfast menu. Developed exclusively for this high-traffic location, the new offerings extend the brand’s bold flavor profile into the morning daypart, a strategic move as Dave’s explores nontraditional growth opportunities. Menu items include chicken and waffles, a breakfast slider featuring hot chicken, egg and cheese, a hearty breakfast burrito with Dave’s Bites, and crispy hashbrown rounds. Designed to meet the needs of travelers at all hours, the breakfast menu reflects the brand’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core identity.

This new location is open in partnership with established airport concessions leader JV Ventures, led by President Leila Day and Director of Airport Operations Mark Palmore. Day began working alongside her mother, who founded JV Ventures 29 years ago and now oversees a strong portfolio of proven brands inside Harry Reid International Airport, including Auntie Anne’s, Chili’s, Wolfgang Puck, Starbucks, and Dunkin’, through a joint venture with HMS Host. Dave’s Hot Chicken is the newest addition, bringing a taste of Nashville-style heat to one of the nation’s busiest travel destinations.

“We’ve built our business on bringing trusted brands to high-traffic spaces, but Dave’s Hot Chicken brings something different. It’s fun, bold, and it stops people in their tracks,” said Day. “It brings a fresh energy to the airport, and introducing it with a team that’s grown with us over decades makes it even more meaningful. We’ve seen a lot of concepts come and go, but Dave’s has that rare mix of flavor, authenticity, and simplicity that travelers connect with instantly. It’s thrilling to be part of something new and disruptive in a space that’s constantly moving.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the nation with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries. With Day’s hands-on approach and deep knowledge of the airport space, the new Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to turn heads and satisfy cravings for all dayparts.

“Our entry into the airport sector with this first location at Harry Reid International Airport marks an exciting new chapter for Dave’s Hot Chicken,” said Jim Bitticks, President and COO. “This opening sets the precedent for how we’ll approach future airport developments, combining our bold flavors with trusted partners like JV Ventures. As we continue to grow, we’re actively seeking more experienced operators to help us bring Nashville-style hot chicken to travelers in airports across the country and beyond.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, operating procedures, and assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.