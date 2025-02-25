ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, announced the launch of the fast-casual brand’s first-ever catering program, responding to the increasing demand from workplaces nationwide. The new partnership enables organizations to conveniently order Dave’s Hot Chicken for meetings, events, and employee lunches from over 200 of its locations.

Drawing on ezCater’s 18+ years of workplace catering expertise, Dave’s Hot Chicken has crafted a versatile catering menu that includes individually packaged boxes and trays. The menu has been optimized for large-group orders, featuring fan-favorite hot chicken tenders, sliders, and sides.

“Partnering with ezCater allows Dave’s Hot Chicken to tap into high-value workplace customers like never before,” said Jim Bitticks, President and Chief Operations Officer, Dave’s Hot Chicken. “This partnership will help us capitalize on the growing demand in workplace catering while also opening up a new revenue stream for our franchise owners. The average order value for Dave’s Hot Chicken orders on ezCater exceeds $500, and we expect catering to represent as much as 10% of our business within a year.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken will benefit from ezCater’s platform, which is designed to help restaurants get valuable, incremental catering orders and backed by award-winning customer service. A majority of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations also leverage ezDispatch, which supports them with local, reliable delivery partners in their area.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is a favorite brand our customers will be thrilled to find on our platform,” said Michelle Smart, Chief Customer Care Officer, ezCater. “With many options for both boxed lunches and trays, their menu is perfect for large groups at work. Plus, what better way to spice up a meeting than with their famous hot chicken tenders?”

ezCater helps more than 100,000 restaurants and catering partners, from local independent restaurants to national chains, grow and manage their catering businesses. To learn more about how ezCater can help grow your business, visit: https://www.ezcater.com/company/catering-growth-platform/.

To place a workplace catering order from Dave’s Hot Chicken, please visit ezcater.com or the ezCater app.