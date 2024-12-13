Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to give guests more of what they’re craving, with the company’s newest menu item, Top-Loaded Fries, now available at all Dave’s locations.

Available in sizes Small, Regular and Large, Dave’s Top-Loaded Fries start with a generous helping of the company’s hot-and-crispy fries, piled high with cheese sauce, pickles, kale slaw and topped with Dave’s Bites and drizzles of Dave’s sauce.

“We’re known for the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, which has inspired hundreds of millions of social media views,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “The introduction of Top-Loaded Fries reflects our company’s commitment to listening to our guests, and giving them incredibly delicious products which they can share with both their friends and followers.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.