Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Eight Stores in Connecticut

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Chris Johnson to open eight locations in Connecticut, specifically in the New Haven and Fairfield areas.

“The New England area is ripe with growth opportunity, and I’m excited that we’ve partnered with a seasoned operator like Chris to help us grow our presence,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “His multi-unit franchising experience in the region will be key to our successful entrance into Connecticut.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Johnson at CJohnson@RacksonRestaurants.com to review available space.

“I was looking to grow my portfolio with a chicken concept, however, none of the brands out there really stood out to me as unique. That was until Dave’s Hot Chicken appeared on my radar and really set themselves apart from the pack,” says Johnson. “They have the best product out there when it comes to chicken, along with a team backing the brand that is committed to growing the brand right. Brands like Dave’s Hot Chicken don’t come around often, so I knew that now was the perfect time to join them.

Johnson has worked in the restaurant industry virtually his entire life. After growing up watching his father build a successful network of KFC franchises, Johnson started his own franchise platform nine years ago. Since then, he has opened and operated 69 Burger King locations across seven different states.

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 40 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 599 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.