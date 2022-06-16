Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Nine Locations in Central New Jersey

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Noraiz Khan and Kashif Khan to open nine locations throughout Central New Jersey.

“The New Jersey DMA is very important to our growth. Partnering with experienced operators with deep community ties like Noraiz, Kashif and Jamil will be key to success in the area,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m thrilled bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to even more new customers throughout the East Coast.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Jay Miller at (484) 567-3346 to review available space.

“The hot chicken category has tremendous growth potential and is a logical choice as we seek to expand our portfolio. After doing our due diligence, Dave’s Hot Chicken was the clear front-runner,” says Noraiz Khan. “The simplicity of the brand’s operations, along with the passionate and experienced leadership team, booming fan following and delicious food was extremely attractive and made the choice to invest a no-brainer. Our team is eager to grow Dave’s Hot Chicken in Central New Jersey.”

Prior to joining Dave’s Hot Chicken, the group has owned and operated several Moe’s Southwest Grill locations throughout New Jersey and New York. This multi-unit ownership experience will set the stage for the successful operations of their Dave’s Hot Chicken locations.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 60 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 700 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.