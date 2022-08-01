Dave's Hot Chicken to Open in Oklahoma City

The Social Order, the Oklahoma City-based team behind The Jones Assembly, Spark and the region’s Fuzzy’s Taco Shops, has announced its first Dave’s Hot Chicken location will open on Friday, August 5, 2022. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food brand, inked a franchise agreement with The Social Order in 2021 to open eight locations throughout the region, with the first location in Bricktown.

"After flying out to Los Angeles to meet the Dave’s Hot Chicken founders we immediately fell in love with the food, and the brand,” said The Social Order Founding Partner, Brian Bogert. “Though it’s a simple menu, Dave’s serves the highest quality, Halal certified chicken with sides like housemade kale slaw that pack a flavorful punch and prove they’ve mastered the art of simplicity. We’re hooked on Dave’s Nashville hot chicken and can’t wait to share it with OKC.”

BURNING UP IN BRICKTOWN

Founded by Arman Oganesyan, chef Dave Kopushyan- who was trained by Thomas Keller, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up and now has more than 70 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Nashville hot chicken concept specializes in tenders and sliders with spice levels up to “Reaper.” Each restaurant also serves sides like house-made kale slaw, mac and cheese and fries, with or without cheese.

DAVE’S DESIGN

Maintaining the design of its first brick and mortar location, Dave’s worked closely with The Social Order team throughout the construction process including hiring Los Angeles street artist Splatterhaus who has painted installations at all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations. Over the course of three days, from 7 p.m. to sunrise, Splatterhaus transformed the space into a work of art with custom graffiti installations on nearly every wall of the Bricktown location.

“We can’t wait to see the look on our guests faces when they walk through the door for the first time,” says Korey Allen, Dave’s Hot Chicken partner. “The Social Order has operated franchises for years and we’ve never had such a creative and precise experience as we’ve had with the Dave’s team. This is not your average hot chicken joint, it’s something much more special.”

The Bricktown location’s Grand Opening is Friday, August 5th, but they will be open to the public Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony at Dave’s Hot Chicken on Friday, August 5th from 9-10 a.m. The event is open to the public.