Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Six Stores in Twin Cities Area

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with experienced multi-unit restaurant operator, Michael McGuire to open six locations around the Twin Cities area, specifically in Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington and Lakeville.

“There is a lot of exciting development happening in Minnesota for Dave’s Hot Chicken, and I’m thrilled to bring on a seasoned restaurant operator like Michael to further this expansion,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “His three decades and counting of experience in the quick service restaurant sector makes for a promising franchisee to share the Dave’s Hot Chicken experience with, and we’re excited for him to introduce our mouth-watering product to those around the Twin Cities area.

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Tony Strauss at (612) 396-0610 to review available space.

“I’ve worked with a number of restaurants over the years, and the hot chicken category has now hit the top of the list when it comes to growth potential for operators. After trying the craveable product that Dave’s Hot Chicken has to offer, I knew I needed to do what it takes to bring the restaurant to this area of Minnesota,” says McGuire. “The simplicity of the brand’s operations, along with the passionate and experienced leadership team, booming fan following and delicious chicken unlike anywhere else are all stand out things that made the choice to invest a no-brainer. I am eager to grow Dave’s Hot Chicken in the surrounding area around the Twin Cities.”

McGuire brings with him 34 years of experience in the quick service restaurant sector, owning and operating several locations for a number of high-caliber brands including, Jersey Mikes, Little Caesars, Krispy Kreme and Dominos Pizza. Joining McGuire in operating his Dave’s Hot Chicken locations will be his son, Kavrin

“I’m excited to continue expanding our footprint across Minnesota with someone as experienced in multi-unit operations like Michael,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “He stands out as a trusted franchisee with strong ties to the area, and I have no doubt he will be successful in this endeavor.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 565 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.