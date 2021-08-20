Dave's Hot Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Los Angeles

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Los Angeles, in the Ladera Heights neighborhood, at 5301 Centinela Ave. The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening, today, Friday, August, 20, and be open Monday through Thursday from 11am until 10pm, and Friday through Sunday from 11am until 11pm.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.

The newest Los Angeles location is part of the company’s nationwide expansion planned over the next three years. The Ladera Heights location features graphics inspired by the founders travels abroad, and brought to life by LA-area artists. These unique, tailored designs continue the Dave Hot Chicken’s focus on offering a restaurant experience that is as unique and bold as its insanely flavorful spices.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” says Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just three short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our newest location in Ladera Heights!”