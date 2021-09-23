Dave's Hot Chicken Opens Three Restaurants

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of three new locations, each opening this Friday, September 24, continuing its expansion and goal of bringing the most craveable hot chicken to communities across the county.

The company’s first Houston location, and its second in the state of Texas, is located at 12161 Westheimer, and will be open 11am – 11pm, Monday – Thursday, and 11am – Midnight, Friday – Sunday. Dave Hot Chicken’s Houston location features a drive-through and near 20-foot-high ceilings, with outdoor seating as well.

The company’s first Northern California location, in Santa Rosa, is located at 2240 Mendocino Ave., and will be open 11am – 11pm, seven days a week. The Santa Rosa restaurant features generous outdoor dining space, along with custom interior graphics which reinforce the brands commitment to delivering “out of this world” craveable hot chicken.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s second Orange County, California restaurant, is located in Santa Ana at 3332 South Bristol St, and features a generously-sized patio dining area, along with a mural depicting Dave, the company’s iconic rubber chicken, decked out in a custom Santa Ana fire department uniform. The restaurant will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11am – 11pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11am until midnight.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” says Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just three short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening these new California and Houston locations!”