Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced its partnership with Ovation, the leading guest experience platform for restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations.

Through this partnership, Dave’s Hot Chicken will leverage Ovation’s innovative guest experience and feedback platform to enhance guest satisfaction and gain real-time insights into customer experiences across its rapidly growing network of locations. This collaboration underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering not only delicious food but also exceptional service. Ovation’s platform will help Dave’s Hot Chicken seamlessly capture guest feedback, operationalize change across their hundreds of locations, recover at-risk customers, and boost its reputation even further as it continues its expansion into new markets.

“As a brand that prides itself on creating a memorable guest experience, partnering with Ovation was a natural fit,” said Jim Bitticks, President and COO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Ovation’s intuitive platform will help us maintain our high standards of service as we grow, allowing us to stay connected with our fans and deliver the outstanding service they expect from Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken uses Ovation to gather significantly more feedback facilitated by integrations with solutions like the online ordering platform, Olo, and strategically positioned QR codes for both on and off-premises occasions. From there, happy guests drive revenue through gift card purchases, reviews, and catering orders. Unhappy guests are placed into a private conversation with management, who can resolve issues easily through AI-powered responses.

Zack Oates, Founder and CEO of Ovation, remarked, “It’s such an honor to be partnered with what is clearly a world-class organization full of top talent and dedicated restaurateurs. Dave’s has created a cult-like following through their excellent service and delicious chicken, and we’re excited to help them engage even further with their guests.”

Early results are promising for this partnership. In the first weeks since roll out, Dave’s Hot Chicken has received over 15,000 surveys, 400 saved customers, and a 14% increase in Yelp reviews.