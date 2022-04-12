Dave’s Hot Chicken Plans 15 Locations Across Northwest Chicagoland

Dave’s Hot Chicken, announced it has inked a franchise agreement with brothers Rocco and Anthony Armocida to open 15 locations across the Northwest Chicagoland area.

“I am looking forward to expanding our presence in the Chicago area so we can share the Dave’s Hot Chicken experience with more people,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Their experience in multi-unit operations and strong ties to Chicago proves that they are ideal partners for us to grow with.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Allen Joffe at 312-275-3120 or Julie Williams at 312-275-3125 to review available space.

“I fell in love with the quality, the spice customization and flavor profiles of the chicken and other delicious menu items right off the bat,” adds Rocco Armocida. “It’s clear to me that, in addition to their one-of-a-kind menu, Dave’s Hot Chicken has a trusted business model along with a passionate and experienced leadership team to help support me in this journey. Our team is eager to grow the brand in the city and northwest suburbs of Chicago.”

The Armocidas have decades worth of experience owning and operating multiple franchise concepts across several states under SDM Management. As a family business, the Armocidas will grow their Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants with the help of their family members and dedicated employees, many of whom have been with the restaurant business for 20 years.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 599 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.