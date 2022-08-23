Dave’s Hot Chicken Plans Growth in Seattle

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Ajay Keshap and Sana Keshap to open 10 locations throughout Seattle and the surrounding area.

“As we continue to expand our presence from coast-to-coast, it was important that we make our entrance into Washington with franchisees who are familiar with the market and have the right multi-unit operating experience,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Ajay and Sana fit that mold perfectly and are exactly who we want to help introduce Dave’s Hot Chicken to a new state.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Angela Oliveri and Carrie Walker of First Western Properties at (206) 853-1330 or (253) 307-1333 to review available space.

“The hot chicken category has tremendous growth potential and is a logical choice as we seek to expand our portfolio. Dave’s Hot Chicken has separated themselves from others in the category with their phenomenal product and branding,” says Keshap. “With a simple menu and operations, passionate and experienced leadership team, booming fan following and delicious food, the franchise opportunity was extremely attractive and made the choice to invest a no-brainer. Our team is eager to grow Dave’s Hot Chicken throughout Washington State.”

The father daughter team bring with them a wealth of multi-unit restaurant operations with them to Dave’s Hot Chicken. They are one of the largest Denny’s operators in the world, with 36 locations open or in development throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Hawaii and Alaska, while also operating over 16 Papa John’s stores throughout Washington and California.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan, classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 60 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 700 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.