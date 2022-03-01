Dave’s Hot Chicken Plots Growth in San Antonio with 8-Store Deal

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with brothers John and Jason Hotchkiss and Paul Gorman to open eight locations throughout San Antonio.

“Texas is fertile ground for our brand expansion, especially the San Antonio market. By partnering with esteemed industry veterans like John, Jason and Paul, our entrance into the area will be a hit,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m excited to be working with these veterans to bring our first stores to San Antonio and share the Dave’s Hot Chicken experience with the local community.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Paul Gorman at (210) 789-2261 to review available space.

“We’re very selective in our choice of brands we seek to growth with and make it a point to do our due diligence to join only the best of the best,” adds John Hotchkiss. “Dave’s Hot Chicken checked all the boxes in what we’re looking for in a brand. We’re thrilled to bring this unique concept to the residents of San Antonio.”

John and Jason Hotchkiss are multi-unit franchise veterans with over 35 years of experience. Prior to signing with Dave’s Hot Chicken, they have operated several Little Caesars and Firehouse Subs locations throughout Texas. Gorman has 25 years of experience working in IT and software, providing consultation and custom software services for several local businesses in the area.

“I’m thrilled to bring on such experienced operators like John and Jason to help us grow in Texas,” says Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Their knowledge of multi-unit ownership and the community are key to making our entrance into San Antonio.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 565 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.